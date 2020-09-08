The Zaev-Daka affair with which Zaev’s government provided the controversial businessman with Russian connections with a business worth 200 million euros shows that the country is ruled by a mafia. The facts unequivocally indicate that Davidovic – Daka is a product of Zoran Zaev and his desire for money, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said on Tuesday.

He accuses that the government in three weeks made decisions to sell “Sik Jelak”, the factory that Daka said in the pre-election leaks that he had given a bribe of 300,000 euros. All this is happening at a time when the government in this country is SDSM, and Zoran Zaev leads the government.

The fast track of obtaining a document indicates that the deal was made so that Daka can get the property. Namely, the Ministry led by SDSM in just 7 days decides that the Tetovo plan envisaging 230,000 square meters of which only apartments are over 2,000 with 8,000 new inhabitants is fine. The plan is approved in only 7 days, in conditions when the citizens even after a month cannot get a simple certificate from the administration led by SDSM, Stoilkovski said, urging immediate reaction from the Prosecutor’s Office.

