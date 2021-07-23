The epidemiological Covid-19 situation in the country remains stable for now. As the Ministry of Health informed on Thursday in the past 24 hours 17 new Covid-19 cases were registered, and the number of active cases stands at 214. In the meantime, the vaccination process continues, including the field vaccination that will take place today in 60 settlements in the country.

The authorities assure that the vaccination is going smoothly at all sites. At the same time, they urge to the citizens to get involved in the mass vaccination, because only in this way we will be able to defeat the virus.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, 17,521 citizens have received the first dose of the vaccine so far, with 305,804 citizens receiving the booster shot.