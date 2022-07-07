Tonight as well thousands of citizens took to the streets to say NO to the French proposal! For the seventh day in a row, Macedonians take to the streets under the slogan “Ultimate no, thank you” expressing their revolt against the Bulgarization of Macedonia and the Macedonian people. The crowd gathered in front of the Macedonian government building, from where they headed to the Ministry of Justice. The last stop is the area in front of the Parliament building, where it is expected that there will be speakers who will explain the reason for the protest tonight.

PHOTO and VIDEO: REPUBLIKA