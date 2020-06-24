The north-eastern debate televised, which featured candidates from the 2nd electoral district, contained an amusing moment when VMRO-DPMNE candidate Vladimir Misajlovski asked his opponent from SDSM Sanja Lukarevska to name some of the highways her party claim to have built.

SDSM politicians have made a puzzling statement that over the past three years they built 230 kilometers of new highways. Any attempt to get the party to point out the highways has since failed.

Misajlovski, who as Transportation Minister, worked on three major highway projects initiated under VMRO-DPMNE, asked Lukarevska to finally answer the question.

Ok, where are these 230 kilometers? Tell me one project you initiated and projected? Or at least one you are planning now?, Misajlovski asked.

After hesitating for a little while, Lukarevska said that it would be better if that answer is sent to the head of the public road company, and refused to answer, before discussing the mileage of already built roads that have been in some form repaired during the SDSM term.

Under VMRO, three major highways were initiated, completing the link to Greece through the Demir Kapija gorge, linking Skopje to Stip and Kicevo to Ohrid. SDSM was able to complete the first two, which were largely finished when SDSM grabbed power in 2017, while the third remains hopelessly stuck. On their own, SDSM have initiated only a minor stretch of highway from the Skopje ring-road to the Blace border crossing with Kosovo, which would be under 10 kilometers.