PressingTV reports that another new member of the Executive Board of the ruling SDSM party is violating the rule of non-interference between political positions and holding high office in the public university system.

Ana Daneva, pro-dean of the Medical Faculty in Skopje, was named to the Executive Board by new SDSM party leader Dimitar Kovacevski. She joins Dusko Ralev, dean of the Architecture Faculty, who was already called out for this violation of the law.

The law was adopted in 2019 and it bans deans and pro-deans from holding party office. VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski called out the ruling party for this violation of a law that was adopted on its initiative.