Two persons, from Bitola and from Veles, were detained in relation to the Telegram group where pictures of underage girls were being shared. The “Public Room” group has thousands of followers even after it was broken up once a year ago, and some of the members were harassing and doxing girls and women and sharing their pictures and contact details online.

A girl who had her Instagram pictures shared along with her contact details called for action, to prevent others being similarly harassed.

Screenshots from the group show members offering pictures from underage girls based on which city they come from and some were even organizing to try and identify the persons who are leaking pictures and alarming authorities.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced the option of banning Telegram in Macedonia unless the app company cooperates and shuts the group down.