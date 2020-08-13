Two patients died of the Covid-19 over the past day, informed the Healthcare Ministry in its daily report. The patients were a man from Skopje aged 88 and a woman from Kicevo aged 80. The female patient was not hospitalized at the time of the death.

The Ministry recorded another slight daily decrease in the number of active cases, from 3,200 yesterday to 3,163 today. There were 141 new cases registered out of a total 1,848 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Skopje (48) and Kumanovo (21) had the most new cases.

The two clinics in Skopje that treat the most severe cases admitted 19 new patients and currently treat 145 people – six of them on mechanical ventilation. Additional 16 patients are treated in the Kozle clinic in Skopje – five of them children. Regional and local centers across the country, who generally treat less severe cases, have about 200 patients.