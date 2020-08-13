As Zoran Zaev was receiving the mandate to attempt to form a new Government, DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti was quick to rain on his parade by pointing out that there is still no coalition deal between the two parties.

We all know that DUI is a factor of stability in the country. We never use pressure and we find the correct way to lead the country. Let’s leave the election campaign behind us. There is still not deal between us and SDSM, Ahmeti said.

His comments are in direct response to Zaev’s meeting with Afrim Gashi from the Alternative party, which won several seats in Parliament as part of its coalition with the Alliance of Albanians. Zaev’s meeting is aimed at weakening Ahmeti’s claim to speak for all Albanian parties.