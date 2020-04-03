The Ministry of Health informs that two patients died at the Infectious Disease Clinic. One of the patients was aged 70 from Kumanovo who had hypertension and heart failure, and his Covid-19 result is not yet ready. The other is a 68-year-old patient from a village near Tetovo who had arterial hypertension.

The Ministry also informed that today three patients have been released from the Infectious Disease Clinic, after two control negative tests of Covid-19.

In the past 24 hours, 46 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country. 13 were registered in Skopje, 23 in Kumanovo, 2 in Debar, 1 in Prilep, 2 in Tetovo, 2 in Veles, 1 in Gostivar and 2 in Gevgelija.

This brings the total number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country to 430.