The union of diplomats, which operates within the Foreign Ministry, condemned Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani for the very poor state of their new building in downtown Skopje.

According to the union, other than the parts of the building that are used to receive foreign dignitaries, the rest of the building is falling apart.

Broken toilets, heavy stench, lack of basic hygiene products, all create infection risks. The offices are never really cleaned, only the larger pieces of trash are picked up. Two large banners advertising our chairmanship with OSCE are placed on the building, and they cover two vertical lines of offices, who are now without natural light. The employees there can’t even crack open a window because of the stench of the plastic and paint from the billboards, the union said.

They are calling on Osmani to meet with them and discuss the poor working conditions in one of the newest office buildings in Skopje.