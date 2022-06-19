More than one hundred thousand people took to the streets in Skopje, the capital of Macedonia, V4NA reported.

Protesters took to the streets to protest against the Social Democratic government, led by the conservative Christian Democrat party VMRO DPMNE and leader Hristijan Mickoski. Mickoski pointed out that there is an urgent need for elections due to rising inflation, corruption in the country and government crime, as well as the country’s stagnation in European integration.