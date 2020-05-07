VMRO-DPMNE has accused the SDSM led Government of deliberately reducing the number of coronavirus tests that are being conducted in order to create a public impression that the epidemic is receding.

Numbers of newly infected citizens have dropped in the past few weeks, and the Government is placing an emphasis on the number of patients it declares “cured”, although the death rate remains high with several fatalities recorded each day. The mortality rate in Macedonia remains the highest in the Balkans.

The high mortality rate in Macedonia is evidence that the Government is mismanaging the crisis, VMRO-DPMNE said, as Macedonia.

Meanwhile, the ruling SDSM party is pushing for elections to be held as soon as possible, and in this line its officials are pointing to any data that could be made to promote the notion that the epidemic is on a decline.