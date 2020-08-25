VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament and those from several other parties withdrew from the institution today after the representatives of the ruling majority violated the rules. SDSM members of Parliament were voting to accept the resignations of three of their members of Parliament – Zoran Zaev, Radmila Sekerinska and Ljupco Nikolovski, who expect to be named to the next Government.

During the procedure SDSM violated the rules and extended the session beyond the agreed time. Speaker Xhaferi insisted that the Parliament continues with work, which prompted a walk-out from the other parties leaving SDSM, DUI and their allies alone. The representatives from the Alliance of Albanians, Alternative and Levica also left the building.

Several other members of Parliament who Zaev is nominating to the Government, like Nikola Dimitrov and Mila Carovska, are yet to go throug the same process. They are being replaced by the next candidate on the list, so Ljupco Nikolovski is being replaced with Zekir Ramcilovic and Sekerinska – with Belkisa Zeqiri.