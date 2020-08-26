SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev is expected to nominate his new Government to the Parliament today at 11h.

Zaev, who has a week left to submit a proposal, postponed the decision until the Parliament determined the number of deputy speakers and confirmed the mandates of new members of Parliament who are in to replace the would-be Government members. The coalition is made of Zaev’s SDSM, DUI, BESA and DPA and would have, at best, 62 votes – just one more than the bare minimum.

It will see a new, much stronger role for the DUI party against the weakened SDSM, but also a stronger role for Zaev who removed officials from his own party coming from the rival Skopje based SDSM wing.