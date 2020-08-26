SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev is expected to nominate his new Government to the Parliament today at 11h.

Zaev, who has a week left to submit a proposal, postponed the decision until the Parliament determined the number of deputy speakers and confirmed the mandates of new members of Parliament who are in to replace the would-be Government members. The coalition is made of Zaev’s SDSM, DUI, BESA and DPA and would have, at best, 62 votes – just one more than the bare minimum.

It will see a new, much stronger role for the DUI party against the weakened SDSM, but also a stronger role for Zaev who removed officials from his own party coming from the rival Skopje based SDSM wing.

While ceding ground to DUI, Zaev strengthens his position against the “elitist wing” in his own party