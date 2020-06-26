In a press conference held in front of the SDSM party headquarters, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski asked the ruling party who stands behind the death threats aimed at Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13. The showman who was recently sentenced to nine years in prison for his role in the Racket scandal, testified that SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev took the money that were extorted from a number of businessmen.

Boki 13 announced his intention to testify and met with a prosecutor on Thursday, during which his lawyer received a death threat phone call.

Bojan Jovanovski was threatened only days after he announced that the money taken in the Racket scandal ended up with Zoran and Vice Zaev. The entire public saw Boki 13 carry a bag with millions of euros, and now he says that the final destination of this money is in Zaev’s pocket. State prosecutors, who failed to investigate the Racket scandal in full, are now dragging out Boki 13’s testimony, trying to postpone it for after the elections, and also allow time for those who threaten him to make him change his mind. it is clear that powerful political figures stand behind this process. This is the ugly reality in a country captured by a mafia group, Stoilkovski said.

He called the public to support VMRO-DPMNE at the coming elections to finally put an end to the crimes and high level corruption on the part of the SDSM led Govenrment.