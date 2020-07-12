VMRO-DPMNE: Come out and vote! Macedonia is in your hands! Macedonia 12.07.2020 / 12:35 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin VMRO DPMNE shared a video on Facebook showing all the insults of Zoran Zaev, to the people, to the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia. The insults of Zaev Come out and vote! Macedonia is in your hands!, VMRO-DPMNE said. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin zoran zaevvmro-dpmneparliamentary elections 2020 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 12.07.2020 Election campaign ends Sunday at midnight and election silence comes into effect Macedonia 12.07.2020 Ahmeti called on Ohrid citizens to vote for the first Albanian Prime Minister Macedonia 12.07.2020 Hristijan Mickoski addresses the Macedonian public: Make a decision for yourself, for Macedonia! Macedonia News Sekerinska: We fought for justice for two and a half years, no more justification for judges and prosecutors Election campaign ends Sunday at midnight and election silence comes into effect Kamcev set everything he had from SDSM on fire: They lied to me that they would find me a job in exchange of joining their protest to overthrow Gruevski’s government Ahmeti called on Ohrid citizens to vote for the first Albanian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski addresses the Macedonian public: Make a decision for yourself, for Macedonia! Zaev: When I spoke in Macedonian in the European Parliament everyone applauded and confirmed that our language exists Mickoski: No one will boss around anymore, but those who will lead the government will talk and listen to the people Several Macedonian nationals placed under quarantine after arriving from Afghanistan .
