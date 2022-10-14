VMRO-DPMNE react that the energy and economic crisis are a serious threat to the standard and quality of life of the citizens, but also to the survival of the economy.
While the people are hungry and poor, we only hear demagogues from Kovacevski and SDS, not concrete measures and steps, say the opposition party.
The party points out that every day a loss only means a deepening of the energy, economic and social crisis, and adds that Kovacevski and the government must realize the seriousness of the situation in which they have brought the state and citizens and work promptly and with concrete measures on solving them.
But because they don’t know how, VMRO-DPMNE, as a people’s party that works in the interest of all citizens, proposes a way out of the crises through 5 concrete measures, namely:
1. We suggest that night surpluses and surpluses of electricity produced by ELEM during the weekends should be offered to the domestic economy, instead of being sold by the government through shady and criminal deals to traders.
2. The government should cover half of the difference between the price of electricity paid by the companies and the price on the regulated market. In this way, thousands of jobs will be saved that are suspended due to the insolvency of the companies. If the government accepts this, thousands of citizens will continue to work and exist instead of being left on the street.
3. Immediately introduce a VAT-free weekend for basic food products for citizens. Due to the government’s untimely reaction and lack of interest, food products have risen from 50 to 100%, and according to the information published in the media, the price of these products will continue to rise. Through this measure, the standard of the citizens will be protected.
4. Canceling the introduction of graduated taxation planned by the government, which will help both citizens and companies.
5. And as a final proposed measure, to provide more fresh money for the economy through the sterilization of treasury bills in the National Bank. This will help to save many jobs and will not allow the closure of companies. In just one year, 12,000 companies were closed in the country, which is a devastating fact not only for the government but also for the Macedonian economy.
VMRO-DPMNE proposes concrete and durable measures that will mean overcoming the economic and energy crisis.
That is why the Government should overcome itself and immediately accept the proposed measures of VMRO-DPMNE for the benefit of all citizens and the economy, reads the reaction of VMRO-DPMNE.
Comments are closed for this post.