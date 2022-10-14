VMRO-DPMNE react that the energy and economic crisis are a serious threat to the standard and quality of life of the citizens, but also to the survival of the economy.

While the people are hungry and poor, we only hear demagogues from Kovacevski and SDS, not concrete measures and steps, say the opposition party.

The party points out that every day a loss only means a deepening of the energy, economic and social crisis, and adds that Kovacevski and the government must realize the seriousness of the situation in which they have brought the state and citizens and work promptly and with concrete measures on solving them.

But because they don’t know how, VMRO-DPMNE, as a people’s party that works in the interest of all citizens, proposes a way out of the crises through 5 concrete measures, namely: