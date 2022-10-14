The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party called on the Government to accept its proposals for resolving the energy and economic crises. In a statement, VMRO outlined its key ideas, including that the ELEM energy company stops exporting its overnight surplus energy and offers it to the struggling domestic business instead.

The conservative party also urges the Government to begin covering half of the difference between the huge price of energy for businesses and the price on the protected, regulated market for households. “This will save thousands of jobs and protect companies from liquidity issues”.

Given the continued increase in inflation, with major spikes in key food and household items, VMRO-DPMNE demands weekly tax holidays when products will be sold without the value added tax. The party also warns the Government to drop its renewed attempt to impose progressive taxation which, VMRO says, would further harm the economy.