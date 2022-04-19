SDSM is hypocritical. They said one thing a few years ago, they do another now. Then they said that the Constitution guarantees the right to strike of education workers, and now with threats, blackmail and pressure they are trying to stifle the strike, said VMRO-DPMNE.

At the same time, they spend millions of euros on luxuries, coffee, flowers, official vehicles and criminal feasibility studies, and offer teachers only a 10% salary increase and say they have no money.

The strike is logical, especially since they are demanding their rights under a collective agreement.

The government’s offer is undermining if we take into account that in this short period bread is more expensive by 110%, cooking oil by over 100%, fuel by 80%, electricity by 30% and all other living costs from 30 to 50%, said the opposition party.

