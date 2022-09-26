As for the projects for Skopje, there will be a factory and electric buses when this criminal government leaves and when the conditions for investment are created. As long as there is this criminal government, nobody wants to invest. As for other projects, they can develop them with Arsovska at any of the secret meetings they have, reads the reaction of VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the party, Dimitar Kovacevski, the leader of SDSM and prime minister, is a deserter and a current profiteer, and he should say which companies close to the government are profiting from the crisis.

After they paid for Arsovska’s billboards and music videos, now finally the mastermind of such a false campaign in the person of the deserter Kovacevski appeared in public and falsely accuses VMRO-DPMNE. And imagine who accuses of tenders and shady deals, the one who leads the most criminal government in Europe and the one who holds both the prosecutor’s office and the police in his possession, said VMRO DPMNE.

The largest opposition party asks the deserter Kovacevski to answer which companies close to the government are making money during the energy crisis.