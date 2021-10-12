VMRO-DPMNE to hold central rally in Skopje Macedonia 12.10.2021 / 15:15 The largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE will hold Tuesday a central rally in downtown Skopje. The rally will start at 20 h, at which VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski will deliver an adress. vmro-dpmnelocal elections 2021 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 12.10.2021 Zaev doesn’t plan to resign if SDSM loses in the first round of the elections Macedonia 12.10.2021 Ahmeti: Next is Albanian president Economy 12.10.2021 Mickoski: There’s nothing of Zaev’s promises, we are still waiting for the Facebook and Google investments Macedonia News Corona report: Six deaths, including a 27 year old patient from Kriva Palanka Zaev doesn’t plan to resign if SDSM loses in the first round of the elections Poll: Merko to lose in Struga, victory for VMRO-DPMNE-AA/A coalition in Karpos and Sopiste Who is Zaev to assess whether VMRO-DPMNE has been reformed or not – or is that normal in totalitarian and Nazi-fascist regimes? Janevska calls on the undecided to vote for Kotlar and see that it can be done differently Janakieski’s defense demands the removal of forensic expert Boris Tundzev, says he is financier of SDSM and employee of the injured party Ahmeti: Next is Albanian president Bulgarian passports for Macedonian citizens not a problem for the European Commission .
