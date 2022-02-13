In the direction of transparency and openness to the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE will hold Sunday an all-day event in the building of the Macedonian Philharmonic which will end with a report on the first 100 days of the management of the municipalities by the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE.

The slogan under which the event will take place is “CHANGES THAT BRING FUTURE” – 100 days of mayors of VMRO-DPMNE.

What has been done in the past 100 days will be presented at the event. VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, will address the event at 17 h.

His address will be preceded by three separate panel discussions on three different topics.