VMRO-DPMNE will promote a new strategy this evening, named “Macedonia for all”, said party official Mile Lefkov. VMRO is having a gathering in Ohrid to celebrate the 31st anniversary of its founding, and the party leader Hristijan Mickoski said that a major new announcement will be made there.

Lefkov said that the strategy will include visual changes, unifying messages and “open doors for all who want to work for a prosperous, advanced and dignified Macedonia”.