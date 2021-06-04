Zaev to say whether he accepted that the Macedonian language, which is a constitutional language in the Republic of Macedonia, is related to the evolution of the Bulgarian language and its dialects with its codification in 1944? This is stated in the declaration of the Bulgarian Parliament, which they conspire to include in EU’s negotiating framework for Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Friday.

According to the party, the Bulgarian declaration envisages the systematic removal of the phrase “Bulgarian fascist occupation” from all texts, monuments and plaques.

VMRO-DPMNE asks whether Zaev accepted the Bulgarian declaration which means abolition of the Macedonian identity, culture and identity?

By accepting the declaration of the Bulgarian Parliament, did Zaev accept that Goce Delcev is a Bulgarian, but also his contemporaries from that period of Macedonian history? Zaev to come out and say whether he accepts the key request in that declaration according to which the “Macedonian language” should not appear in the EU documents, ie should there be a need, the term “official language of the Republic of Macedonia” to be used instead. If, as it is stated, “there is an absolute necessity to use the term ‘Macedonian language’ in EU documents and positions, with an asterisk in a footnote to clarify that it is” in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia “. Zaev should not run away from answers. People must know what Zaev is negotiating on their behalf. 4 years of Zaev, 4 years stolen life. It is enough, says VMRO-DPMNE.