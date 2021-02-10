The regular congress of VMRO-DPMNE will be held in November, the party’s Central Committee decided late Wednesday. The Central Committee rejected the initiative for holding an extraordinary congress on March 28, which was submitted today by the Initiative Board, which includes some former senior officials and current prominent members of the party.

According to Stefan Andonovski, a member of the Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, their opponent is Zoran Zaev, and the goal is to overthrow his “hybrid regime”, but also a good opportunity to carry out a purge in the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE.

The current intraparty activities were also discussed at the session of the Central Committee. VMRO-DPMNE and its officials will be on the ground in the cities and villages together with the people.