The Government overplayed its hand in the attempt to expand the ruling coalition and lost two parties in exchange for gaining one, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, as the Government tries to maintain its slim majority in the Parliament. The SDSM – DUI coalition is about to bring the Alliance of Albanians on board, but at the same time lost the support of the Alternative party, the Democratic Alliance and is likely to lose the votes of a rebel faction in DUI, ending up with more or less the same 64 votes it has now.

SDSM and especially DUI are aware that Kovacevski can’t win the next elections. That is why they are trying at all cost to keep power for a day longer, and they resort to blackmailing members of Parliament. Those who support the ruling majority don’t want to be on a sinking ship and the ruling camp continues to crumble, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.