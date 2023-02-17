Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, who is sentenced to 9 years in prison for his role in the major Racket scandal, accused the Government and its loyal judges of carrying out a campaign of terror against him. Jovanovski was part of a major racketeering ring led by Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, which extorted millions from businessmen Janeva targeted with various charges. But it is widely assumed that the group worked under the protection of then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and Jovanovski now openly alleges that – but the court won’t hear his arguments.

I requested a suspension of the serving out of my sentence because of my bad health situation. But instead of a well grounded decision, I received a document which I believe is forged and backdated under the orders of criminal court president Ivan Dzolev. Its signature does not correspond with the handwriting of now deceased judge Ognen Stavrev, in whose name it is signed, Boki 13 said, adding that the judge was in contact with his attorney, and was open to receive more evidence, but then his decision dropped out of the blue.

As he was sentenced, Boki 13 openly accused Zoran Zaev of leading the racketeering group and getting the money they extorted. He offered to have his phone reviewed as evidence of the nature of his communication with Zaev, but the court refused to accept that.

Jovanovski went through a botched stomach surgery and was recently badly beaten in prison, including with blows to his abdomen. “You’d rather see me dead in prison than appropriately treated by specialists”, Jovanovski says in an address to judge Dzolev.

The court responded with a statement claiming that judge Stavrev decided to refuse Jovanovski’s request to suspend the serving of the sentence, but because of his own illness, the decision was signed by a replacement judge.