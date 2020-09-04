VMRO-DPMNE called on the new Zaev led Government to stop with its PR stunts and to begin resolving the problems it itself created over the past years. VMRO reacted after Zaev sent out letters to his old and new cabinet members with instructions on their priorities.

Zaev has a letter from the public calling on him to re-open the 40,000 jobs that were lost on his watch due to his catastrophic economic policies. To ensure that agricultural products are bought at a fair price, to reduce the electricity prices to the pre-election levels and to cover the losses of the depositors of the Eurostandard Bank – just as he allowed Nina Angelovska and other companies to withdraw their deposits in time, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.