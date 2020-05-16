The only thing I asked Pendarovski at the inauguration was: please beware, watch out not to talk about the topics on Kosovo and Metohija. Of course, contrary to my request, they did it to stand out and court the Germans, the Serbian president said.

Earlier, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said that Serbia would decide how to solve the Kosovo and Metohija issues, and that nobody was asking for Pendarovski’s opinion.