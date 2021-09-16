The Ministers of Justice of the Governments of Macedonia and Kosovo are in direct regular contact and they are cooperating on this issue as well, said Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, answering a reporter’s question when and whether Kosovo will extradite Afrim Ismailovic and Alil Demiri, defendants in the “Monster” case.

Kurti, at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, said his government had inherited “tragic cases and difficult cases from the past, which had specific and difficult processes”.