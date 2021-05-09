Instead of Monday, as is the practice every week, the Commission for Infectious Diseases will hold a meeting on Friday, the day after the Ramadan holiday, when it will be known whether there will be a new relaxation of measures against the spread of the disease, ie whether the curfew, the outdoor mask mandate and the ban on organizing weddings will be lifted.

As the number of new cases is declining, it is expected that the protection measures will be relaxed, but it is still uncertain what measures, ie decisions will be made.

Hospitality businesses owners have been waiting for weeks to be able to start working without restrictions, and to be able to organize bigger celebrations, according to strictly established protocols.