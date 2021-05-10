Filipce and Zaev’s priority is the commissions, not the health of the citizens, says VMRO-DPMNE, according to which the minister and the prime minister managed to do nothing but destroy and rob.

The last in the series of robberies is the one involving the construction of a new Clinical Center. But it is clear to everyone that this is not about a project for a new Clinical Center, but a feasibility study with which Filipce wants to take a loan of more than half a billion euros, money that should be repaid by citizens. And Filipce, instead of thinking how to take commissions, let him think how to make a project for a new Clinical Center, and then ask for money, said VMRO-DPMNE on Monday.

VMRO-DPMNE is in favor of a new Clinical Center, the party added, but it is not for robbing the citizens.