The Constitutional Court will not assess the constitutionality of President Stevo Pendarovski’s first decision to declare a state of emergency on March 18.

Constitutional judges decides that the initiative to assess the constitutionality and legality of the decision was pointless because it was no longer in force and the state of emergency it referred to was over.

On April 16, President Pendarovski made a new decision to extend the state of emergency for another 30 days. An initiative has been also submitted to the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality and legality of this decision.

