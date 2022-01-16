Macedonia’s Members of Parliament with 62 votes in favor, 46 against and with no abstentions late on Sunday elected the new government with Dimitar Kovacevski as the Prime Minister. There were a total of 108 MPs in the hall, 62 from the government and 46 from the opposition.

After the vote, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi called on Prime Minister Kovacevski and the members of his cabinet to take an oath of office.

At the end of the debate on the election of the new government, Kovacevski thanked the MPs for their support, but also for the criticism and said that he believes that the opposition will be constructive in the interest of the citizens.

Dimitar Kovacevski’s new government has 21 members. SDSM and the coalition will have 12, DUI six, and Alternative three ministers.