The Ohrid SOS environmental organization warns that work continues on a hotel in the village of Lagadin, tha tis being built within the protected area of the Galicica national park.

The organization blames the Ohrid and Struga municipalities of dragging their feet on preparing an action plan for demolition of unlawful builds that damage the environment of Macedonia’s main natural and tourist attraction. The organization informs Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska – Stojcevska of the situation and call on her to act, in capacity of head of the national UNESCO commission.