Speaker Talat Xhaferi announced a meeting of the heads of party groups in Parliament, to discuss next steps after the work of the legislative body was unblocked by the party leaders.

A number of laws are on the agenda and were stalled for months as the ruling “majority” was unable to gather the necessary 61 votes to convene a session. The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party got Zaev to postpone the “corona census” he was planning and agreed to provide the majority for some of the bills on the agenda – provided that they are in the public interest. The Albanian opposition parties who were filibustering all laws on the agenda also agreed to allow work on some of them to resume.