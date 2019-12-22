Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi says that it is possible a new interim Prime Minister to be elected on the same day when Zoran Zaev is expected to resign – January 3rd. Zaev’s Government is resigning as part of the 100 days rule, and the Parliament should then elect an Interim Prime Minister appointed by Zaev’s SDSM party, and allow several candidates from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE to assume major departments such as the Interior Ministry.

This is something that all parties agreed to and it is not a problem to do the vote on the same day, on January 3rd. We would note the resignation of the Prime Minister, notify the President that the Government has resigned, he should then appoint a mandate holder who would propose new Interior and Labour and Welfare ministers and new deputy ministers from the opposition, and we can vote on them by midnight the same day, Xhaferi said the state run MIA news agency.