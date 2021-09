Macedonia

Citizens of Gazi Baba discussed their key infrastructure needs with Danela Arsovska

Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska met with voters in the Gazi Baba district today, where she discussed their infrastructure problems, which include lack of potable water and sewage. It’s not humane to have people living like this in the 21st century, Arsovska said. She promised a new bridge...