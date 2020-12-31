We are leaving behind the year that will be remembered by the global pandemic that has entirely changed our way of life and our worldview. We will remember this year as the year of the biggest global crisis in the new century. We have seen many heroes emerge during this adversity, demonstrating solidarity, humanity and the importance of helping each other, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in the New Year’s address.

Both in terms of health and economy, the Government responded with timely and comprehensive measures – we provided security for each citizen individually, as well as for society as a whole. We have provided a livelihood for many citizens, jobs have been saved and the economic situation has been maintained. Together we made sure that we have a stable health system that works without interruption. The sacrifice of the health workers is huge, who even during these holidays are at work, in the hospitals and are fighting for every life.

He added that the crisis management would have been possible without the involvement of the Army, police, media workers and others on the front lines.

Next year, 2021, will be the year of vaccination and overcoming the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccines are an opportunity to save lives and get back to normal. Opportunity to overcome this health crisis, he said.

In terms of safety and security, Zaev said in 2020 our strategic dream came true and the country joined NATO and that now the focus is on the European Union because Macedonia has no other alternative.

For the year ahead of us we have set ten priorities as part of our “Action 21”: Justice and order, fight against corruption and crime, quality health, higher living standards, stable conditions for business and high-paying jobs, dignified social assistance, healthy environment.

I wish the new 2021 bring us hope and certainty. Let each of us do our best for a better life here, he added.