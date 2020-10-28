The country is moving forward! One society for all, from now on regulated by a new Law on Prevention and Protection from Discrimination, which guarantees equality for all, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on occasion of the law’s adoption in Parliament.

Members of marginalized communities, including the LGBTI community, are equal before the law as all other citizens. With the entry into force, every citizen will know that he is safe in his country and that he will be able to secure his rights, guaranteed by the constitution. Congratulations to all active citizens who have consistently fought for this success, he wrote on Facebook.