Zoran Zaev hosted Wednesday Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who will participate in the main panel of the Regional Economic Forum set to be held tomorrow in Skopje.

This afternoon I welcomed Serbian President Vucic and Albanian Prime Minister Rama, after which we strolled along the new Skopje riverside walk, hosted by Mayor Silegov. We also talked to the citizens in the center of Skopje, as an announcement of the Economic Forum for Regional Cooperation which is being held for the first time in… Macedonia, as well as the opening of new perspectives for our connection, wrote Prime Minister Zaev on Facebook.

The Balkans, he writes, is our common European home in which we support each other and in which we improve relations.