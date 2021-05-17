Zoran Zaev’s SDSM party finished its congress on Sunday without changing its name. After he imposed the name change on the Republic of Macedonia in 2019, Zaev said that eventually he will have the party renamed – SDSM stands for Social-Democratic Union of Macedonia, and Zaev’s Prespa Treaty with Greece imposes the name “North Macedonia” on all institutions.

But the congress came and went and SDSM did not become SDSSM.

In the period ahead of us we will act to implement the Prespa Treaty. One option is to rename the party into SDSM – Social Democrats from North Macedonia, but there are other ideas as well, Zaev said earlier this year.

This option would preserve the abbreviation SDSM by dropping the word “union” and giving the second “s” to the word north – “severna” in Macedonian.