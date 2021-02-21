We must not allow unseriousness and not have a census for the next ten years. If we are a country that has not held a census for 20 years, we should do it as soon as possible. I am convinced that we will have a successful census April 1-21, as planned, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Sunday in Probistip when asked to comment on the initiative of the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE to collect signatures to nullify the census law.

The Prime Minister says that the Law is in line with Eurostat and all international standards and that it is a statistical operation, adding that any kind of blocking, any distraction of people or causing uncertainty, is not at all a patriotic act towards the state.