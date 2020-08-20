In his remarks late yesterday evening SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev said that talks with the DUI party to divide all positions in the next Government are still on-going, and that he expects all appointed officials to act “honestly and responsibly”. Details about the composition of the Government Zaev will propose before the Parliament were revealed yesterday.

Anyone who violates the law, whether he’s named Zaev or something else, is a known or unknown public person, will be held responsible. I expect all officials to act responsibly, I warn them to be careful how they act, said Zaev, whose first term in office produced an unprecedented number of corruption cases and the spectacular collapse of the Special Prosecutor’s Office – ostensibly created to fight high level corruption.