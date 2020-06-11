Elections should be held as soon as possible, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev urged once again Thursday evening.

To establish the institutions, those institutions to have full responsibility, and not a political quarrel because it is important and healthy for the state to have a Parliament in a parliamentary democracy, we do not have a parliament for five months, we have an interim government for 6 months. If the political parties fail to agree on the elections, then the Constitution and the law will decide, it is laid down there. You can’t break them, they are sacred in the country, said Zaev on TV21’s “Click Plus” show.