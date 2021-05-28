Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in an interview with “Fokus” that there is no tendency in the financial control of Alfa TV. Asked by “Fokus” whether it is a form of pressure, because the TV station complains that they are subject to continuous controls by the government, due to their pro-opposition actions, the Prime Minister said that media controls were an integral part of the work of inspections and that there was neither a tendency nor any special relation.

Minutes will be made and it will be concluded whether there are any shortcomings or not. Everyone has the right to appeal. The fact is that the comments of the journalists of Alfa are pro-opposition and it looks as though they come from VMRO-DPMNE. That is why I decided not to appear as a guest in that medium. But criticism should live on, no matter how much I do not like it. But that does not mean that inspection should not be conducted, says Zaev.

Asked whether it is unusual to request documents for the program scheme, which is not the job of either the financial police or the inspection, the Prime Minister said: