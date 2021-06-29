The regional cooperation of the Balkan countries has always been, is and will be welcomed by VMRO-DPMNE, but, according to the party, it is not even close to what Zoran Zaev and SDSM promised to the citizens.

EU membership and the extended family of European nations are the real future of Macedonia, which has no alternative. Zoran Zaev and SDSM came to power in 2016 with exactly these promises and for 4 years they have been fooling the public with the same phrases, without making substantial changes and reforms, said VMRO-DPMNE on Tuesday.

The Mini Schengen alternative, says VMRO-DPMNE, is just a pale attempt by Zaev to present it as a kind of success of his policy, which experienced a fiasco both internationally and domestically. The mini Schengen initiative, must not remain our future, which will close the European path, the party added.