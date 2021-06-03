Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev fell short of responding whether his party and DUI, the junior government coalition partner, will endorse a joint candidate for mayor in the coming local elections when asked to comment on a recent statement by DUI leader Ali Ahmeti. Zaev, without going into detail, said DUI ‘has something nice to announce on Saturday.’

I will tell you what I know, and of course I was informed by my first Deputy Prime Minister. DUI has something nice to announce on Saturday. It is nice because it is in full correlation with the work of the Government. It is nice because it is modern and because it corresponds to the 21st century. I am pleased that this is the way of thinking in the highest organs and bodies of DUI. I will let DUI announce it because it is their agenda, of course shared with us, said Zaev today after the event at the Clinical Center in Skopje.

According to him, Ahmeti’s announcement will reflect a number of state policies that were incorporated in time in accordance with the new agenda that DUI.