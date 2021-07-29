The leaders of Macedonia, Albania and Serbia will discuss a new name for their Mini Schengen initiative today. Zaev, Vucic and Rama are meeting in Skopje, to talk about opening the markets of the three countries, but also to change the clunky name of the initiative.

Other countries were invited to join, but some, like Kosovo, are wary of entering what will certainly be an association dominated by Albania and Serbia. Zaev’s Government issued a statement insisting that the proposals that are discussed will help workers move more easily between the countries, will speed up cross border trade and will help the three countries fight against natural disasters together.