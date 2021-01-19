Citizens living in a certain country are counted everywhere in the world, only the census according to Zaev’s standards and methodology is not like that. The census lbill that the government is forcibly pushing Zaev is not a statistical but a market-political operation. There are neither European standards nor a clear methodology. The census imagined by Zaev is simply a dictation of ID numbers which means falsifying reality. All citizens, and most of all Macedonia, suffer from this damage, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Tuesday.

The party adds that the government is pushing its political agreement, which they want to present as a census law, in a smuggling way and without social consensus, completely ignoring what VMRO-DPMNE and the expert public have pointed out.