Citizens living in a certain country are counted everywhere in the world, only the census according to Zaev’s standards and methodology is not like that. The census lbill that the government is forcibly pushing Zaev is not a statistical but a market-political operation. There are neither European standards nor a clear methodology. The census imagined by Zaev is simply a dictation of ID numbers which means falsifying reality. All citizens, and most of all Macedonia, suffer from this damage, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Tuesday.
The party adds that the government is pushing its political agreement, which they want to present as a census law, in a smuggling way and without social consensus, completely ignoring what VMRO-DPMNE and the expert public have pointed out.
That is why Zaev’s government wants to conduct the so-called census in conditions when European countries and countries in the region postpone it. It is clear that Zaev wants to apply the methods of manipulation and election fraud to the census. VMRO-DPMNE and the citizens will oppose this and if they vote for it by force, then we will start an initiative to collect signatures in the regional offices of the Ministry of Justice to pass a law to repeal the existing census law which will be the basis for the falsification that the government is pushing for, commented the opposition party.
